Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its position in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,177 shares of company stock worth $1,270,635 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Trading Up 3.9 %

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

