Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 334,287 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 356,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,476 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 864,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 84,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Q2 Trading Up 4.3 %

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $67.77.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.61 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 18.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.