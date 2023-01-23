Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $947,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $147.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $237.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

