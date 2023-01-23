Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.7 %

AEE stock opened at $86.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.