Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.5% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 390,188 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 108,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth $1,689,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $519.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.79.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 68.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

