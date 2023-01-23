Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 45,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $66.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
