Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 45,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $66.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.