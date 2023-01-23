Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 179 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $176.64 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

