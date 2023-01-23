Brokers Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.33.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$8.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$13.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$233.58 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$396,179.22. In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$396,179.22. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,836.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

