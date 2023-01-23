Brokers Set Expectations for Invacare Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Invacare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Invacare’s current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IVC opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.22. Invacare has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 200.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,872,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $39,071.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,788.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Invacare news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $39,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,886,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,300 shares of company stock worth $79,112. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

