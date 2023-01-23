Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $30,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $98.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

