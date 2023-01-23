Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 30th (NASDAQ:BRSH)

Bruush Oral Care’s (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 30th. Bruush Oral Care had issued 3,728,549 shares in its initial public offering on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $15,510,764 based on an initial share price of $4.16. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Performance

Shares of BRSH opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62. Bruush Oral Care has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruush Oral Care

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bruush Oral Care stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.58% of Bruush Oral Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruush Oral Care Company Profile

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers electric toothbrush kit consisting of three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case; brush head refills; and accessories. The company sells its products through its website www.bruush.com and various third-party retailers.

