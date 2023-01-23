BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires 66,890 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,549 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 66,890 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.2% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $240.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.88.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

