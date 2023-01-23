BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCAN opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $16.38.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile
