Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.25.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$47.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$39.08 and a one year high of C$57.25.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

