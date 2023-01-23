Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 10,089.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.