Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Update

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,599.60 and a beta of 1.91. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.16 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.15%. Research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $59,009.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 343,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 139,744 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

