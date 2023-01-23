Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $81.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

