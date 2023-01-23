Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) & Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Head to Head Survey

Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) and Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and Evogene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Evogene $930,000.00 36.62 -$27.79 million ($0.75) -1.10

Cavitation Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evogene.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Evogene 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cavitation Technologies and Evogene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Evogene has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 565.54%. Given Evogene’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evogene is more favorable than Cavitation Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and Evogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A Evogene -2,338.69% -61.46% -47.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Evogene shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Evogene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evogene beats Cavitation Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil. It also develops technology-based systems for various markets, including renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions, and crude oil yield enhancement, as well as small home appliances. Cavitation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance. The Industrial Applications focuses on the development and commercialization of improved castor bean seeds for industrial uses. The Human Health segment involves discovery and development of human microbiome-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Amir Barzilay and Hagai Karchi on October 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

