Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE opened at $122.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.55 and a 200 day moving average of $122.14. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

