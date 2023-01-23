CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) vs. AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Head to Head Comparison

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) and AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CECO Environmental and AeroClean Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $324.14 million 1.51 $1.43 million $0.20 71.40 AeroClean Technologies $620,000.00 84.98 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -12.14

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than AeroClean Technologies. AeroClean Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CECO Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroClean Technologies has a beta of -7.16, meaning that its share price is 816% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CECO Environmental and AeroClean Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00 AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

CECO Environmental currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. AeroClean Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.88%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than CECO Environmental.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and AeroClean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 2.58% 8.12% 3.68% AeroClean Technologies -578.61% -48.08% -36.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats AeroClean Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

