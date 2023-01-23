Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) vs. Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Critical Analysis

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellcom Israel and Sidus Space, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel N/A N/A N/A Sidus Space -203.04% -121.28% -77.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Sidus Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.69 -$53.00 million N/A N/A Sidus Space $1.41 million 14.04 -$3.75 million N/A N/A

Sidus Space has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Cellcom Israel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Sidus Space shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

