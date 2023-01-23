Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 412,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto Stock Performance

NYSE:CEPU opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. Central Puerto has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

Central Puerto Dividend Announcement

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1649 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

About Central Puerto

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.