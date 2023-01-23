Centric Health Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRXGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05).

Centric Health (TSE:CRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$97.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Centric Health Stock Performance

