CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CF Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $86.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

