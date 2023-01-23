ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ChampionX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in ChampionX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,874 shares of company stock worth $9,236,553 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChampionX Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Barclays lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

CHX stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.