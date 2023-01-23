Chapman Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 3.0% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 199.8% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 553.0% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 145.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,476,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $133.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.87. The stock has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

