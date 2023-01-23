Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $31,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 200.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.54.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

LNG stock opened at $151.73 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.