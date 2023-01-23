Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.24) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($4.24) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($7.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.54.

Shares of LNG opened at $151.73 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 19,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

