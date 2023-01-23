China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ZNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the third quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 68.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $34.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.90. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. Equities research analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

