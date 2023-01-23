Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Price Performance

LDSVF stock opened at $10,825.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10,385.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10,278.20. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $9,050.00 and a 52 week high of $12,624.38.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

