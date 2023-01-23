Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 65.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CB opened at $220.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $230.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.