Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $267.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.20.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $243.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $249.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

