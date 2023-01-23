Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.95.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 166,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 85,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 28,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $46.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

