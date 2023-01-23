Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 12,280,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.7 %

CLNE opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.79 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

