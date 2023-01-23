Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Head to Head Survey

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -116.54% -422.10% -47.03% Beam Therapeutics -343.05% -38.93% -21.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Beam Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $326.55 million 2.15 -$287.10 million ($3.60) -2.51 Beam Therapeutics $51.84 million 60.55 -$370.64 million ($4.54) -9.81

Risk and Volatility

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coherus BioSciences and Beam Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Beam Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $74.86, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Beam Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis. The company also develops Toripalimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for second-line treatment of melanoma in China; Bevacizumab biosimilar; and CHS-1420, an anti-TNF product candidate, as an adalimumab biosimilar; Ranibizumab biosimilar. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ocular diseases; and other liver, muscle, and central nervous system disorders. The company has an alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Sana Biotechnology, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Verve Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

