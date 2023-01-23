CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CoinShares International from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

CoinShares International Price Performance

Shares of CNSRF opened at C$1.74 on Monday. CoinShares International has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$9.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.02.

About CoinShares International

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business. It offers electronic trading, liquidity provisioning, and risk management services; advisory services; and exchange traded products. The company was formerly known as Global Advisors (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to CoinShares International Limited in June 2020.

