Comerica Bank Acquires 234 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,759 shares of company stock worth $2,171,162 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $338.32 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $361.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.22 and a 200 day moving average of $297.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

