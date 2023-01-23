Comerica Bank Buys 1,198 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pentair by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pentair Trading Up 2.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Pentair stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

