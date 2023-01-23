Comerica Bank Purchases 6,185 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSCO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8,783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 1,068,803 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,296,000 after buying an additional 975,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,731,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,427,000 after buying an additional 638,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,852,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 764,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after buying an additional 368,358 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSCO opened at $39.75 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

