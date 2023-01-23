Comerica Bank Sells 1,970 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $6,852,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $31.20 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.