Comerica Bank Sells 47,685 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SONO opened at $18.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.51 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Stories

