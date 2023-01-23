Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

CFRUY stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

