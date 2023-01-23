Comparing Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) & Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.32 $14.96 million $3.58 10.04 Logansport Financial $10.79 million 2.19 $3.21 million $5.34 7.26

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Logansport Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finward Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 18.63% 10.91% 0.79% Logansport Financial 29.93% N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Finward Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Logansport Financial pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Logansport Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Finward Bancorp and Logansport Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.30%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

