Comparing Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Greenlight Capital Re and FG Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re 2.73% 3.14% 1.01% FG Financial Group N/A -23.27% -5.69%

Volatility & Risk

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $588.55 million 0.56 $17.58 million $0.35 27.26 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 3.53 -$8.51 million ($1.14) -2.50

Greenlight Capital Re has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenlight Capital Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats FG Financial Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on opportunistic collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

