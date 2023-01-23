Comparing NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NerdWallet and Greenpro Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million 2.05 -$42.50 million ($0.42) -24.90 Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 4.25 -$14.35 million ($0.28) -5.68

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenpro Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -5.44% -12.53% -8.73% Greenpro Capital -111.61% -18.76% -15.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares NerdWallet and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

31.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NerdWallet and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 4 0 2.80 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

NerdWallet currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.23%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Volatility & Risk

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Greenpro Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Greenpro Capital

(Get Rating)

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.