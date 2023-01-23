Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 223,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

