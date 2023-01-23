Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) vs. PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Critical Analysis

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagerDuty has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 16.73% -30.15% 15.46% PagerDuty -38.11% -47.15% -15.13%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and PagerDuty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Consensus Cloud Solutions and PagerDuty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 PagerDuty 0 1 9 0 2.90

Consensus Cloud Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $64.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. PagerDuty has a consensus target price of $33.27, suggesting a potential upside of 19.43%. Given PagerDuty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and PagerDuty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $352.66 million 3.19 $109.00 million $3.08 18.45 PagerDuty $281.40 million 8.91 -$107.46 million ($1.52) -18.33

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than PagerDuty. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats PagerDuty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data. It serves healthcare, education, law, and financial services industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.