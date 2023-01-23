Contrasting Inspirato (ISPO) and Its Peers

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 720 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Inspirato to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspirato and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.16 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.03

Profitability

Inspirato’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Inspirato and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Risk & Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inspirato and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 113 593 894 18 2.50

Inspirato presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 280.00%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 47.80%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Inspirato competitors beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

