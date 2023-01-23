Contrasting SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Computer Task Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SaverOne 2014 and Computer Task Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Computer Task Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SaverOne 2014 $140,000.00 17.34 -$8.20 million N/A N/A Computer Task Group $392.29 million 0.28 $13.73 million $0.93 7.42

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Profitability

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A Computer Task Group 3.92% 10.57% 5.62%

Summary

Computer Task Group beats SaverOne 2014 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. It operates through the following segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The North America and Europe IT Solutions and Services segments offer digital transformation solutions. The Non-Strategic Technology Services provides staffing services. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

