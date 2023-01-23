Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires 1,445 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

TSLA stock opened at $133.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

